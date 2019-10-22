Central government gross debt stock over $220B

  • October 22 2019 09:21:21

Central government gross debt stock over $220B

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish central government’s gross debt stock totaled some 1.2 trillion Turkish liras (nearly $220 billion) at the end of September, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Oct. 21.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

More than half of the debt stock is in local currency -- some 632.4 billion Turkish liras (nearly $112 billion) -- while the rest is denominated in foreign currencies.

Meanwhile, the stock of Treasury receivables stood at 18.2 billion Turkish liras ($3.2 billion) as of Sept. 30.

Local governments with a stock of 11.5 billion Turkish liras ($2 billion) held the largest share of Treasury receivables, it reported.

The total amount of receivables collected by the Treasury stood at 1 billion Turkish liras (around $177 million) by the end of September.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira rate was around 5.64 as of the end of September.

