Central government gross debt stock hits $223 bln

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's central government's gross debt stock became 1.33 trillion Turkish liras (around $223 billion) as of end-2019, according to Treasury and Finance Ministry on Jan. 20.

The figure was up 24.3 percent year-on-year, the ministry data showed.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

More than half of the debt stock is denominated in the local currency while 49.7 percent is in foreign currency.

Meanwhile, the stock of Treasury receivables stood at 18 billion Turkish liras (some $3 billion) as of Dec. 31.

As of the end of 2018, the Turkish government's gross debt stock had amounted to 1.07 trillion Turkish liras ($202.5 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira rate was 5.95 as of end-2019, while one dollar had traded for 5.3 Turkish liras at the end of 2018.