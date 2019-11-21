Central government gross debt stock at $219B

  • November 21 2019 10:08:15

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s central government gross debt stock stood at nearly 1.26 trillion Turkish liras ($219 billion) as of October this year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Nov. 20.

The gross debt stock comprises the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies and households.

Treasury figures revealed that 49.35% of the debt stock is denominated in foreign currency while the rest is in local currency.

Meanwhile, 43.46% of total debt stock was constituted by foreign debt stock.

The stock of Treasury receivables amounted to 18.2 billion Turkish liras ($3.16 billion) as of Oct. 31.

As of the end of 2018, the Turkish government’s gross debt stock amounted to 1.07 trillion Turkish liras ($202.5 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 5.75 as of end-October, up from 4.04 at the end of last year.

ECONOMY

Central government gross debt stock at $219B

