Central government gross debt stock at $217B

  • August 21 2019 09:28:58

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s central government gross debt stock was 1.21 trillion Turkish liras ($217 billion) as of July this year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug 20.

The gross debt stock comprises the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies and households.

Treasury figures showed that 44% of the debt stock is denominated in foreign currency while the rest is in local currency.

As of the end of 2018, the Turkish government’s gross debt stock amounted to 1.07 trillion Turkish liras ($202.5 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 5.58 as of end-July, up from 4.04 at the end of last year.

