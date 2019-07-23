Central government gross debt stock at $211B

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's central government gross debt stock stood at nearly 1.22 trillion Turkish liras ($211 billion) as of June this year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on July 22.

The gross debt stock comprises the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies and households.

Treasury figures revealed that 49.95% of the debt stock is denominated in foreign currency while the rest is in local currency.

Meanwhile, the stock of Treasury receivables amounted to 18.6 billion Turkish liras ($3.22 billion) as of June 30.

As of the end of 2018, the Turkish government's gross debt stock amounted to 1.07 trillion Turkish liras ($202.5 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira rate was 5.78 as of end-June, up from 4.04 at the end of last year.