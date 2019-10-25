Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September

  October 25 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The official reserves of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) totaled $101.1 billion in September.

The CBRT data showed on Friday that total reserve assets in September [2019] fell 0.4% from previous [August] month.

Foreign currency reserves of the bank last month decreased 0.8% month-on-month to hit $73.8 billion in convertible foreign currencies.

The bank's gold reserves climbed 0.6% to $25.9 billion including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped.

On a yearly basis, the bank's official reserves surged 19%. The figure was some $84.7 billion at the end of September 2018.

