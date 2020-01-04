Central Bank mulls to distribute profit early

  • January 04 2020 12:59:49

Central Bank mulls to distribute profit early

ANKARA
Central Bank mulls to distribute profit early

Turkey’s Central Bank has announced that it will hold an extraordinary general assembly meeting on Jan. 20.

According to the invitation the bank sent out to shareholders, one of the items on the assembly meeting will be advance distribution of profits from 2019 profits.

It added that the agenda also included all legal reserves accumulated before 2019 would be added to last year’s profit total and also distributed, primarily to the Treasury ministry.

The Central Bank used to hold its general assembly meetings in April. But, In January last year, the bank also held an extraordinary general assembly meeting and approved an early transfer of its 2018 profit.

In 2018, the Central Bank posted a net profit of nearly 56.3 billion Turkish liras (around $9.42 billion) in 2018. The bank’s net profit surged over 200 percent year-on-year.

On a separate note, Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 3 that the bank decided to apply a commission on foreign currency required reserves.

The bank will charge an annual 0.0025 percent on required reserves for non-U.S. dollar-denominated deposits and participation funds that are held in euros and U.S. dollars, the agency said.

 

The move aims to support the reverse dollarization process in deposit/participation funds.

The new practice will begin as of Jan. 10, sources told Anadolu Agency.

FX,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

    Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

  2. Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue

    Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue

  3. Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'

    Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'

  4. CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension

    CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension

  5. New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast

    New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast
Recommended
Total inflow to Turkish gas system down 6.33 pct in 2019

Total inflow to Turkish gas system down 6.33 pct in 2019
Turkey sees $2.5B carpet export in 2019

Turkey sees $2.5B carpet export in 2019
Fighting inflation to be Turkeys top agenda in 2020, minister says

Fighting inflation to be Turkey's top agenda in 2020, minister says
Turkish exports hit $180.46B in 2019

Turkish exports hit $180.46B in 2019
Oil prices up 3 pct with tensions in Middle East

Oil prices up 3 pct with tensions in Middle East
Annual inflation rate at 11.84 pct in December

Annual inflation rate at 11.84 pct in December
WORLD China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China has removed the head of its Hong Kong liaison office Wang Zhimin, according to a Jan. 4 post on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
ECONOMY Total inflow to Turkish gas system down 6.33 pct in 2019

Total inflow to Turkish gas system down 6.33 pct in 2019

Natural gas inflow to Turkey's gas network saw a year-on-year decrease of around 6.33 percent to 46.83 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2019, according to data from the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) on Jan. 4.
SPORTS Efes beat Russias Khimki for second straight win

Efes beat Russia's Khimki for second straight win

Anadolu Efes defeated Russia's Khimki Moscow 101-82 in a Round 17 game on Jan. 3 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.