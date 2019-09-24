Çavuşoğlu, Turkish Cypriot leader meet at UN

NEW YORK-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was received on Sept. 23 by the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in New York.

In the meeting between Çavuşoğlu and Mustafa Akıncı, Turkey's support to the TRNC was stressed and the latest developments in the region were discussed.

Çavuşoğlu also held talks separately with his counterparts -- Morocco's Nasser Bourita, Sudan's Asma Mohamed Abdalla and Guinea-Bissau's Suzi Barbosa -- as part of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Çavuşoğlu condemns Armenia's Azerbaijan aggression

Çavuşoğlu also condemned Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan on Sept. 23 during an international meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meetings.

"At the meeting of the @OIC_OCI Contact Group on the Aggression of Armenia against #Azerbaijan on the margins of #UNGA74, condemned once again Armenia’s unlawful attitude," Çavuşoğlu tweeted, referring to the meeting of the Contact Group of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) on Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, held behind close doors in at UN headquarters in New York. "Underlined importance of the Contact Group to show support to Azerbaijan in their just cause."

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in battle for almost three decades.

A Feb. 25-26, 1992 massacre is seen as one of the bloodiest incidents of the war between the two countries for control of the now-occupied Karabakh region.

Armenian forces took control of Khojaly in Karabakh on Feb. 26 after battering it with heavy artillery and tanks, assisted by an infantry regiment.

The two-hour offensive killed 613 Azeri citizens, including 116 women and 63 children, and critically injured 487 others, according to Azerbaijani figures.

Karabakh -- a disputed territory between Azerbaijan and Armenia -- broke away from Azerbaijan in 1991 with military support from neighboring Armenia, and a peace process has yet to be implemented.

Çavuşoğlu later attended a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Muslims in Europe.

He said the group was formed upon the suggestion of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Should fight all together against problems such as xenophobia&Islamophobia faced by the Muslim community in Europe," he wrote on Twitter.