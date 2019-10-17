Catalan regional leader says violent protest must stop

  • October 17 2019 11:01:45

Catalan regional leader says violent protest must stop

MADRID-Reuters
Catalan regional leader says violent protest must stop

The leader of Spain’s Catalonia region condemned increasing unrest in the city of Barcelona on Oct. 17, as protests intensified three days after nine leaders of a 2017 independence bid were sentenced to up to 13 years in jail.

“We condemn violence,” Quim Torra said in a televised address, according to a translation of the Catalan language provided by Spain’s state broadcaster.

“We cannot let these incidents happen in our country. This has to stop right now.”

Oct. 14's sentencing of nine separatist leaders triggered protests in support of Catalonia's independence.

Two years after the debacle of the first plebiscite, Catalonia's independence drive still dominates much of Spain's fractured political debate, and will likely colour a national election on Nov. 10, Spain's fourth in as many years.

Catalan referendum,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  2. Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

    Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

  3. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

  4. Time to be realistic in Syria policy

    Time to be realistic in Syria policy

  5. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat
Recommended
UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification
Merkel says more work needed on customs for Brexit deal, which is possible

Merkel says more work needed on customs for Brexit deal, which is possible
Sudan declares permanent ceasefire as peace talks hit snag

Sudan declares 'permanent ceasefire' as peace talks hit snag
Law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal

Law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal
Moroccan king pardons journalist in abortion case

Moroccan king pardons journalist in abortion case
Christian Dior criticized over China map, apologizes, upholds one China

Christian Dior criticized over China map, apologizes, upholds 'one China'
WORLD UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

Britain and the European Union said on Oct. 17 that they have struck an outline Brexit deal after days of intense see-saw negotiations - though it must still be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and U.K. Parliaments.
ECONOMY 2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

A draft budget for 2020 has been prepared in line with the 5 percent economic growth and 8.5 percent inflation targets set out in the government’s New Economy Program, Naci Ağbal, the head of the Strategy and Budget Directorate, has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

The Turkish Süper Lig’s second-place Sivasspor visits Galatasaray in the opening game of the match week eight on Oct. 18.