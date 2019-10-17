Catalan regional leader says violent protest must stop

MADRID-Reuters

The leader of Spain’s Catalonia region condemned increasing unrest in the city of Barcelona on Oct. 17, as protests intensified three days after nine leaders of a 2017 independence bid were sentenced to up to 13 years in jail.

“We condemn violence,” Quim Torra said in a televised address, according to a translation of the Catalan language provided by Spain’s state broadcaster.

“We cannot let these incidents happen in our country. This has to stop right now.”



Oct. 14's sentencing of nine separatist leaders triggered protests in support of Catalonia's independence.



Two years after the debacle of the first plebiscite, Catalonia's independence drive still dominates much of Spain's fractured political debate, and will likely colour a national election on Nov. 10, Spain's fourth in as many years.