Catalan regional leader asks Spain for dialogue on self-determination

  • October 22 2019 14:56:34

BARCELONA-Reuters
The head of government in the Spanish region of Catalonia called on Madrid on Oct. 22 to discuss the region’s self-determination following days of mass, sometimes violent protests over jail sentences for nine separatist leaders.

In a televised address, Quim Torra called on acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez “to initiate a dialogue without conditions ... in which the Catalan government will defend its right to self-determination”.

Proponents of Catalan secession from Spain often use the term “self-determination” to refer to being able to vote on the matter and subsequently act on that vote.

Spain's Supreme Court on Oct. 14 sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition over their role in the region's failed bid for independence in 2017.

