Canada's liberal government will present fiscal updates

  • December 06 2019 09:43:52

TRENTON-Anadolu Agency
Canada opened its 43rd Parliament on Dec. 5 with the government striking a conciliatory tone, a move predicated on the fact that the minority Liberals need support from other parties to continue to govern.

The new session was marked by the Speech from the Thorne that was written by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his office staff, but as tradition calls for, it was read by symbolic head of state Queen Elizabeth's Canadian representative Governor General Julie Payette.

The speech lists the goals of the government. They included moves to ban “military-style” weapons, making life more affordable for Canadians, and a plea to unite all parties to work to solve problems facing the country.

To that end, the Liberals will take into account issues that are important to the opposition parties, including climate change and better benefits for parents of young children. Then there are the government's own priorities, some of which overlap with the other parties.

“While your approaches may differ, you share the common belief that government should try, whenever possible, to make life better for Canadians,” Payette read from the speech to the assembled members of Parliament.

“Some believe that minority governments are incapable of getting things done, but Canada's history tells us otherwise.”

The federal government must tackle the unease felt in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador, provinces where oil plays a major role in prosperity but which are hurting due to low oil prices.

In the speech, entitled Moving Forward Together, the Liberals promised to “find solutions” to help the three provinces get through this economically tough time.

There were four main goals outlined in the speech: action on climate change, bolstering the economy of the middle class, furthering reconciliation with First Nations peoples, and protecting Canadians at a time of global uncertainty.

"These are not simple tasks,” Payette said.

“But they are achievable if you stay focused on the people who sent you here. Moms and dads. Grandparents and students. New Canadians, business owners and workers. People from all walks of life. Every one of them expects their parliamentarians to get to work and deliver on a plan that moves our country forward for all Canadians.”

 

