Bus with passengers on board catches fire in Turkey’s northwest

BOLU

A bus with 50 passengers on board caught fire while on a road early Aug. 15 in the Black Sea province of Bolu.

The bus was travelling to Istanbul after departing from Bolu, catching fire in the Cankurtaran neighborgood.

Passengers were evacuated immediately after they noticed the fire and informed the bus driver.

No one was injured in the blaze, although it triggered panic among the passengers.

Fire squads from the capital Ankara and the Gerede district of Bolu were immediately dispatched to the scene and the situation was brought under control. The fire was extinguished in about one hour.

The passengers were then transferred to another bus and proceeded with their travel.

One of the passengers said the drivers attempted to extinguish the fire, but their efforts had not yielded results.

“There was smoke coming from the vehicle. The drivers tried to do something, but it did not work. Then, smoke spread inside the bus,” Mustafa Siviş said.

“The passengers were evacuated. No one got hurt but an explosion happened five minutes after the passengers got off,” he said.