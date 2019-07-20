Buildings PKK wrecked reconstructed in 3 years

ŞIRNAK- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish ministry of environment and urban planning will be constructing a total of 5,716 houses after the houses were demolished in PKK terrorist attacks three years ago in Turkey’s southeastern province of Şırnak.

Within the scope of construction, 3,756 houses have been fully completed and 304 of the houses delivered to the house owners.

After living in a neighborhood where gun and explosions were heard, families now hear the sound of children playing peacefully in the parks.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Şahin Ürper, a house keeper in the area, said the building in which he owned 12 housings had collapsed in an attack.

"We had to leave our home and our home town, we were in a very troubled period... the poor and the rich were all affected by this," Ürper said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Şırnak, PKK, reconstruction

