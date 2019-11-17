Bryan Adams hits the stage in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Bryan Adams performed at the Istanbul Ülker Sports Arena on Nov 16.

Adams, who performed his first Istanbul concert on July 28, 1992, returns to the city after 27 years.

The 60-year-old Canadian musician performed his most beloved classics like ‘Summer of ’69,’ ‘Straight from the Heart,’ with new songs from his fresh ‘Shine a Light’ album released in March.

Adams' Shine A Light tour was named after his 14th studio album that debuted at No. 1 on album charts earlier this year.

During his four-decade career, Adams has collaborated with iconic performers such as Barbra Streisand, Bonnie Raitt, Rod Stewart and Sting, as well as pop music superstars such as Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.