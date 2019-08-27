Bridge collapse injures two in Turkey’s north

SAMSUN

A bridge in the Black Sea province of Samsun collapsed on Aug. 26, injuring two citizens.

The bridge over the Terme streamlet, connecting the Çay and Felenk neighborhoods, has collapsed following torrential rains.

After the rainfall, the road was actually closed yet some citizens used it anyways, Terme Mayor Ali Kılıç has said.

Two people were injured, as they fell down the dent caused by the collapse. No one had severe injuries.

A parked minibus was also damaged as it also tumbled into the dent.

“I hope we will have no losses,” Kılıç said.