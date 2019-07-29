Boy's body found after flash floods in Düzce

  • July 29 2019 11:51:30

DÜZCE- Anadolu Agency
The body of a 3-year old boy was found on July 29 in Turkey's flood-struck Black Sea province of Düzce, according to officials.     

Identified as 3-year-old Kaan Tongel, the boy's body was found 1.5 kilometers away from the northwestern village of Uğurlu in the Akçakoca district, officials said.     

Seven people were reported missing after the village was hit by flash floods on July 17-18, the heavy rainfall triggered landslides and blocked roads to villages.     

Teams completed search and rescue operations with the last missing child's body found on July 29.

A total of six bodies had been recovered since July 19, also 227 people had been rescued in the Cumayeri, Gölyaka, and Akçakoca districts, according to the provincial governorship.     

Last Wednesday, the governorship of Düzce declared the northwestern province, a disaster-prone area.  

