Bosnian court jails ex-soldier over war crimes

  • October 30 2019 16:51:19

Bosnian court jails ex-soldier over war crimes

BELGRADE-Anadolu Agency
Bosnian court jails ex-soldier over war crimes

A Bosnian court on Oct. 30 sentenced a former Serb soldier to 20 years in prison for committing war crimes against Bosniak civilians during the 1992 Bosnian War.

A 64-year-old Radomir Susnjar was on trial charged with war crimes in the eastern town of Visegrad.

The former Serbian soldier Susnjar, Milan Lukic and Sredoje Lukic on June 14, 1992 raided a house on the Pionirska Street, where Bosniak civilians were held prisoners, and set it on fire, according to a court statement.

A total of 57 Bosniak civilians, including children aged one and five, burned alive in the raided house, it added.

Meanwhile, Susnjar's partners in crime, Milan Lukic was slapped with life imprisonment while Sredoje Lukic was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Arrested in France in 2014, Susnjar was extradited to Bosnia and Herzegovina in June 2018.

The Bosnian War was sparked by the break-up of Yugoslavia, which led Bosnia to declare its independence in February 1992.

Its capital Sarajevo came under attack from Bosnian Serb militias, backed by the Yugoslav army, in what became the longest siege in modern history.

Between April 1992 and December 1995, an estimated 100,000 people were killed and 2.2 million displaced in Bosnia. Up to 50,000 women, mostly Bosniak, were raped.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  2. Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

    Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

  3. Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

    Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

  4. Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

    Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

  5. Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

    Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge
Recommended
Lebanons Aoun asks govt to work in caretaker role

Lebanon's Aoun asks gov't to work in caretaker role
Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off in Geneva

Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off in Geneva
Iran closes border crossing with protest-hit Iraq

Iran closes border crossing with protest-hit Iraq
Turkey to open consulate in Japans Nagoya city

Turkey to open consulate in Japan's Nagoya city

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg refuses environmental award

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg refuses environmental award

Chileans reject presidents concessions, plan new protests

Chileans reject president's concessions, plan new protests
WORLD Lebanons Aoun asks govt to work in caretaker role

Lebanon's Aoun asks gov't to work in caretaker role

Lebanese President Michel Aoun asks Prime Minister Saad Hariri to continue as a caretaker premier, until a new government is formed.

ECONOMY Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Turkey’s oil imports increased by 12 percent from a year ago to climb to 4.2 million tons in August, a report by EPDK shows
SPORTS NBA: Davis historic double-double leads Lakers to win

NBA: Davis' historic double-double leads Lakers to win

Los Angeles Lakers defeats Memphis Grizzlies 120-91 on Oct. 29 to gain their third win of the season