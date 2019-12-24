Bosnia forms government 14 months after elections

SARAJEVO-Anadolu Agency

Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 23 formed a new government 14 months after general elections in October 2018.

Receiving a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives, the new government was formed by the country's largest Bosniak, Serb and Croat parties, who agreed to form the government last month.

With the Balkan country lacking a government since its last general elections, its tripartite presidency, which consists of Bosniak, Serb and Croat members, gave the mandate to form a new government to Zoran Tegeltija from Serb party, the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD).

The new government consists of Tegeltija as president of the council of ministers, Bisera Turkovic as minister of foreign affairs, Vjekoslav Bevanda as minister of finance, Stasa Kosarac as minister of foreign trade and economy, Vojin Mitrovic as minister of communications and transport, Ankica Gudeljevic as minister of civil affairs, Josip Grubesa as minister of justice, Fahrudin Radoncic as security minister and Sifet Podzic as defense minister.

Turkovic and Bevanda are also deputies of the council of ministers.

Meanwhile, Turkey congratulated formation of new Bosnian government.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry wished success to the new government and said Turkey would support its efforts for development and prosperity.

"We welcome the formation of the state level government in Bosnia and Herzegovina following general elections held on 7 October 2018 and a process that lasted over a year, and wish success to the new government," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.