Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

  • December 09 2019 14:30:00

ISTANBUL
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Dec. 8 visited a Turkish Cypriot family’s house in London as part of the election campaign.

Eylem, a well-known Turkish Cypriot pop-singer, served Johnson a cup of Turkish coffee during the visit.

Johnson and members of the Conservative Party attended the gathering to support another Conservative nominee Iain Duncan Smith from the Chainford & Woodford Green district in northeast London.

Meanwhile, during the visit, İpek Özerim, a Turkish-origin editor of T-Vine magazine, showed a photograph of her father with Zeki Kuneralp, who served as Turkey’s ambassador to London during 1960s and also great uncle of Boris Johnson.

Johnson, who was very excited to see the photograph, wanted to have a copy delivered to him after hearing the story, according to Turkish Cypriot media.

Johnson is the great-grandson of the Ottoman Empire’s last interior minister and well-known columnist, Ali Kemal, who was captured at the end of Turkish War of Independence and lynched by a group of local people in İzmit in 1922.

Johnson called on Oct. 24 for a general election on Dec. 12 to break Britain’s Brexit impasse.

