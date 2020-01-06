Book publishing grows by over 3 pct in 2019

  • January 06 2020 14:17:47

Book publishing grows by over 3 pct in 2019

ADANA-Anadolu Agency
Book publishing grows by over 3 pct in 2019

Book publishing in Turkey has grown by 3.16 percent year-on-year in 2019, an association said.

Independent publishers in the country have published 423 million books in 2019, Kenan Kocatürk, head of the Turkish Publishers Association (TPA), told Anadolu Agency.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Çukurova Book Fair in southern Adana province.

According to Kocatürk, 410 million books were published in 2018.

The figure for new books published in 2019 was 68,000-70,000. This figure was 66,000 in 2018 and 60,000 in 2017.

A book in Turkey costs around $2.5, while a book in Europe costs around $15, the head of TPA noted.

The association supports efforts to improve the culture of reading across the country by expanding public libraries, bookmobiles, and school libraries, Kocatürk said.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hollywood couple takes an anniversary trip and plays tourists in Istanbul

    Hollywood couple takes an anniversary trip and plays tourists in Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan striving to reduce tensions between US, Iran

    Erdoğan striving to reduce tensions between US, Iran

  3. EastMed won't be realized without Turkish approval, Turkish Cypriot premier says

    EastMed won't be realized without Turkish approval, Turkish Cypriot premier says

  4. Russian begins gas flows to Europe via TurkStream

    Russian begins gas flows to Europe via TurkStream

  5. Turkey in diplomatic efforts to defuse tension over US-Iran row

    Turkey in diplomatic efforts to defuse tension over US-Iran row
Recommended
Turkeys first indigenous car makes a splash, says minister

Turkey's first indigenous car makes a splash, says minister
Spot electricity market trade volume up 17 pct in 2019

Spot electricity market trade volume up 17 pct in 2019
Oil prices up 2 pct as Middle East tensions escalate

Oil prices up 2 pct as Middle East tensions escalate
New registered vehicles rise 0.8 pct in November

New registered vehicles rise 0.8 pct in November
Nearly 750,000 Mercedes cars recalled in US

Nearly 750,000 Mercedes cars recalled in US
Russian begins gas flows to Europe via TurkStream

Russian begins gas flows to Europe via TurkStream

WORLD NATO to convene with Middle East agenda

NATO to convene with Middle East agenda

NATO ambassadors will meet at their Brussels headquarters on Jan. 6 as Middle East tensions mount after U.S. forces killed a top Iranian general. 
ECONOMY Turkeys first indigenous car makes a splash, says minister

Turkey's first indigenous car makes a splash, says minister

With interest in Turkey's first indigenous car already running high, the procedure for pre-orders will be set up soon, according to the country's industry and technology minister.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball leagues first half

Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball league's first half

Anadolu Efes toppled Pınar Karşıyaka 82-80 in Sunday's ING Basketball Süper Lig clash to lead the Turkish division's first half.