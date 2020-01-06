Book publishing grows by over 3 pct in 2019

ADANA-Anadolu Agency

Book publishing in Turkey has grown by 3.16 percent year-on-year in 2019, an association said.

Independent publishers in the country have published 423 million books in 2019, Kenan Kocatürk, head of the Turkish Publishers Association (TPA), told Anadolu Agency.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Çukurova Book Fair in southern Adana province.

According to Kocatürk, 410 million books were published in 2018.

The figure for new books published in 2019 was 68,000-70,000. This figure was 66,000 in 2018 and 60,000 in 2017.

A book in Turkey costs around $2.5, while a book in Europe costs around $15, the head of TPA noted.

The association supports efforts to improve the culture of reading across the country by expanding public libraries, bookmobiles, and school libraries, Kocatürk said.