Bomb explodes in Greek Cypriot referee’s car

  • January 17 2020 13:47:00

ATHENS
A bomb went off inside a car belonging to a Greek Cypriot referee on Jan. 17, just two days after the Greek Cyprus Football Association was notified of possible match-fixing.

A makeshift explosive device was placed under the hood of a car belonging to Andreas Constaninou, a 33-year-old Greek Cypriot football referee, according to Greek daily Kathimerini.

Police said the explosion took place at the parking lot of Constantinou’s place of residence, an apartment building in Larnaca town of Greek Cyprus, early on Jan. 17.

The explosion caused extensive damages to the vehicle while reports said no individuals had been injured.

Two days ago, UEFA officials had notified the Greek Cyprus Football Association of possible match-fixing in five suspected matches, including one which was refereed by Constantinou earlier this month.

Greek Cypriot police said they were investigating the incident.

Similar car bombings have occurred in the past in connection with the goings-on in the world of football in Greek Cyprus.

