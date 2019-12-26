Boko Haram kills six in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria

Boko Haram kills six in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria

MAIDUGURI-Anadolu Agency
Boko Haram kills six in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria

At least six people were killed and three wounded when Boko Haram insurgents attacked a community in northeastern Nigeria on Christmas Eve.

The insurgents raided Kwaaagilim village near the town of Chibok in Borno state on Dec. 25.

Borno Governor Babagana Zulum confirmed the incident Wednesday during a visit to the area.

"It is unfortunate yesterday that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kwaaagilim in the Chibok local government area, where six people were killed and three injured," Zulum said.

A senior government official, Nuhu Clark, said the terrorists struck around 6 p.m. local time, though information about the incident did not reach the state capital until the evening.

It was the latest in a series of attacks by Boko Haram and resulted in the highest number of casualties in a month.

Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for most of the violent attacks in the region since 2009, when it launched its first offensive against the state and civilians.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram terror activities in the country, according to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria.

