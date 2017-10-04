Body of St Nicholas buried in Demre, claim officials

  • October 04 2017 00:01:00

Body of St Nicholas buried in Demre, claim officials

Salim Uzun
Body of St Nicholas buried in Demre, claim officials

The tomb of Saint Nicholas may have been buried in the southern Turkish province of Antalya all along, Antalya Director of Surveying and Monuments Cemil Karabayram has claimed, after an intact temple has been discovered underneath the Saint Nicholas Church in the Demre district.

Karabayram said a special section was found in the temple during scientific and technological works, with speculations that the tomb may be buried there.

Speaking about the works that have been continuing for nearly three months in the church, Karabayram said: “The temple on the ground of the church is in good condition. We believe that it has received no damage so far. But it is hard to enter it because there are stones with motifs on the ground. These stones should be scaled one by one and then removed.”

Karabayram said there had been many comprehensive works related to the tomb of St. Nicholas. “We studied all of the documents from between 1942 and 1966. There were some notes there. According to these notes, this church was demolished and rebuilt. During the reconstruction, traders in Bari took the bones. But it is said that these bones did not belong to St. Nicholas but to another priest. One of those to have said this was Professor Yıldız Ötüken, an academic of Hacettepe University’s history of art department. She says that St Nicholas is kept in a special section,” he added.
Ötüken headed the archaeological excavations project in Demre for 20 years.

Eight academics to be appointed

“We have obtained very good results but real works start now. We will reach the ground and maybe we will find the untouched body of St. Nicholas. We appointed eight academics of different branches to work here. If our expectations are met, Demre will be at full capacity,” Karabayram said, suggesting that the new discovery may stir discussions at an international level.

He said they had a CT scan and geo-radar in the church, adding that now they will detail these works.

“The world’s eyes will be set on here. We claim that St. Nicholas has been kept in this temple without any damage. We are at the last stage. If we get the results, Antalya’s tourism will gain big momentum. We will start discussions at an international level after the excavations. The head of the excavations is Professor Sema Doğan and she is in shock, too. We have been working for three months and at the last stage, the excavation field will be extended. We cannot enter there right now because experts have to first work on the mosaics,” Karabayram said.

saint nicholas, demre, antalya, church

MOST POPULAR

  1. Body of St Nicholas buried in Demre, claim officials

    Body of St Nicholas buried in Demre, claim officials

  2. Two new residential areas will be built in Istanbul: Minister

    Two new residential areas will be built in Istanbul: Minister

  3. Jamie Oliver’s Istanbul restaurant goes bankrupt

    Jamie Oliver’s Istanbul restaurant goes bankrupt

  4. Turkey, Iran, Iraq to jointly decide on closing flow of northern Iraq oil: Erdoğan

    Turkey, Iran, Iraq to jointly decide on closing flow of northern Iraq oil: Erdoğan

  5. US slams arrest of Istanbul consulate employee

    US slams arrest of Istanbul consulate employee
Recommended
Turkish court releases prominent journalist Kadri Gürsel from jail

Turkish court releases prominent journalist Kadri Gürsel from jail

Probe launched into food poisoning of students in Turkey’s southeast

Probe launched into food poisoning of students in Turkey’s southeast

Turkish banker jailed in US wants 15 Turkish witnesses to testify in Iran sanctions case

Turkish banker jailed in US wants 15 Turkish witnesses to testify in Iran sanctions case

At least 1,000 passengers miss flights at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport due to data system breakdown

At least 1,000 passengers miss flights at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport due to data system breakdown
Ambitious project aims to reunite ancient city of Ephesus with sea

Ambitious project aims to reunite ancient city of Ephesus with sea
University entrance system radically changed in Turkey

University entrance system radically changed in Turkey
SPORTS ‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

International team captain Nick Price believes his “hodgepodge” band have the talent, and the fire, needed to prevent the United States from winning a seventh straight Presidents Cup this week.

WORLD Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers joined Turkish troops for military exercises in southeast Turkey near the border with Iraq on Sept. 26 as the two countries coordinate steps in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum.
ECONOMY Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey will offer subsidies to A-group tourism operators of cruise ships bringing foreign tourists into the country in a bid to bolster visitor numbers which have fallen sharply due to a series of bomb attacks of 2016.