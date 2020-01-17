Body of missing man found in southern Turkey

MERSİN-Anadolu Agency
The body of a man was found on Jan. 16 after two guards who sailed for fishing went missing in Mediterranean Turkey.

Search and rescue works for Oktay Avcı, 32, and Ömer Özer, 32, who went missing on Jan. 11, continued over the night in Tarsus district of southern Mersin province.

The Turkish Coast Guard’s search and rescue teams, police divers, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) team and gendarmerie plus locals joined the search and rescue works.

A family member of Özer noticed a body in the sea during the search efforts and informed officials. The body was found to be belonging to him.

