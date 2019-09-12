Black Sea’s Santa ruins fascinate visitors

  • September 12 2019 07:00:00

Black Sea’s Santa ruins fascinate visitors

TRABZON
Black Sea’s Santa ruins fascinate visitors

The Santa ruins on the Trabzon-Gümüşhane border in the Black Sea region fascinate visitors. Located inside Dumanlı village, about 72 kilometers away from Gümüşhane city center and 42 kilometers away from Trabzon’s Arşin district; the ruins are home to artifacts unique to Greek civil architecture.

The archaeological site, founded by the Greeks in the 17th century, has single-story stone houses and at least one church in every neighborhood as well as a fountain in every street.

There are seven settlements in the Santa Ruins, covering three different slopes, which are all visible to each other. In these neighborhoods, official buildings built in the last half of the 18th century are also noteworthy.

In recent years, the Santa Ruins are waiting to be discovered by local and foreign tourists.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Gümüşhane Governor Kamuran Taşbilek said that the site holds important cultural and natural value for Gümüşhane.

“Santa, with Sümela, Çakırgöl on one side and Taşköprü, Karaca Cave and Limni Lake on the other side, is a very special tourism destination Gümüşhane offers,” the governor said.

He said that a road construction project has helped to eliminate some of the transportation problems in Santa and added, “I hope this year we will complete the road work. After that, the ancient city of Santa will be more comfortable for tourists coming to Trabzon, Gümüşhane and surrounding areas. We also started infrastructure works. Santa will be at the service of tourists and citizens as a very special tourism destination.”

Maçka Mayor Koray Koçhan, who also visited the region, said: “Santa is an important stopover destination on the Green Road project in this area.”

The Green Road project is a plan to build 2,600 kilometers of roadway to connect the highlands of nine provinces in the Eastern Black Sea mountains.

Koçhan said Santa is “a beautiful destination with a church, many fountains and original houses around it. For this reason, the historical monuments here should be restored as soon as possible, and it should be transformed into a tourism destination as a single village.”

Koçhan said that the region is also important for tourists coming to Sümela Monastery and that Santa is a gateway to other tourism destinations.

“I believe that the tourism potential will increase in the next two to three years, especially with the completion of the Green Road project,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president tells mayors to leave politics aside

    Turkish president tells mayors to leave politics aside

  2. Turkey’s historical richness under one roof

    Turkey’s historical richness under one roof

  3. NATO: Turkey an 'important ally' in fighting terrorism

    NATO: Turkey an 'important ally' in fighting terrorism

  4. Woman holding USSR passport stuck in Turkey

    Woman holding USSR passport stuck in Turkey

  5. Turkey can’t be a barrier to refugees and radicals forever

    Turkey can’t be a barrier to refugees and radicals forever
Recommended
Turkey’s historical richness under one roof

Turkey’s historical richness under one roof
Artists discover ‘The Seventh Continent’ at Istanbul Biennial

Artists discover ‘The Seventh Continent’ at Istanbul Biennial
Contemporary Istanbul brings world galleries together

Contemporary Istanbul brings world galleries together
Margaret Atwood unveils sequel to The Handmaids Tale

Margaret Atwood unveils sequel to 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Turkish city of dumpling eyes to be gastronomy center

Turkish 'city of dumpling' eyes to be gastronomy center
Over 160,000 tourists visit Akdamar Island in 2019

Over 160,000 tourists visit Akdamar Island in 2019
WORLD US Supreme Court allows Trump to deny asylum to many Central Americans

US Supreme Court allows Trump to deny asylum to many Central Americans

The U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 11 granted a request by President Donald Trump's administration to fully enforce a new rule that would curtail asylum applications by immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, a key element of his hardline immigration policies.
ECONOMY $1.1B current account surplus expected in July

$1.1B current account surplus expected in July

Economists expect the Turkish economy to run a current account surplus of $1.1 billion in July, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Sept. 11.
SPORTS Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

Turkey defeated Moldova with a 4-0 win in Group H of the EURO 2020 qualifiers on Sept. 10.