Beşiktaş seek season's first victory in Europa League

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Istanbul powerhouse Beşiktaş have been looking for their first victory of the UEFA Europa League this season.

Beşiktaş lost all three matches in the Group K, which meant a disappointing performance for the Turkish team.

Slovan Bratislava from Slovakia defeated Beşiktaş 4-2 with an impressive comeback in the first match.

English club Wolverhampton and Portugal's Braga each won against Beşiktaş in Istanbul this season.

Following three losses in the group stage, Beşiktaş are currently at the bottom the Group K led by Braga with seven points.

Wolverhampton are behind the Portuguese club with six points and Slovan Bratislava are now in the third top spot with four points in three Europa League games.

The Black Eagles will take on Braga at Municipal Stadium on Nov. 7 at 22.00 local time in Turkey.

Braga previously beat Beşiktaş 2-1 in the third week match held at the Black Eagles' home ground, Vodafone Park.

Medipol Başakşehir and Trabzonspor are other Turkish teams who represent Turkey in the Europa League.

Russian team Krasnodar will host Trabzonspor in the Group C game to start at 20.55 local time in Turkey, while Başakşehir will take on Austrian club Wolfsberg in Nov. 7's away game at Stadion Graz Liebenau at 23.00.

In the Group C, Trabzonspor are now on the fourth place with one point.

Başakşehir, who got four points, are behind the group leader, Italian powerhouse Roma in Group J.

Week 4 fixtures of the Europa League are as follows:

Astana (KAZ) - AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Dudelange (LUX) - Sevilla (ESP)

APOEL (Greek Cypriot administration) - Qarabag FK (AZE)

Copenhagen (DAN) - Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Lugano (SUI) - Malmo (SWE)

Basel (SUI) - Getafe (ESP)

Krasnodar (RUS) - Trabzonspor (TUR)

LASK (AUT) - PSV (NED)

Rosenborg (NOR) - Sporting Lisbon (POR)

Cluj (ROM) - Rennes (FRA)

Lazio (ITA) - Celtic (SCO)

Standard Liege (BEL) - Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Rangers (SCO) - Porto (POR)

Feyenoord (NED) - Young Boys (SUI)

Espanyol (ESP) - Ludogorets (BUL)

Ferencvaros (HUN) - CSKA Moscow (RUS)

Wolfsburg (GER) - Gent (BEL)

Olexandriya (UKR) - Saint-Etienne (FRA)

Borussia Monchengladbach (GER) - Roma (ITA)

Wolfsberg (AUT) - Medipol Başakşehir (TUR)

Wolverhampton (ENG) - Slovan Bratislava (SLO)

Braga (POR) - Beşiktaş (TUR) at 2000GMT

Manchester United (ENG) - Partizan (SRB) at 2000GMT