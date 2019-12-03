Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor to push winning streak to 5

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Beşiktaş defeated İstikbal Mobilya Kayserispor on Dec. 2 to jumped to third place with 24 points in the 13th week of the Turkish Süper Lig.

The Black Eagles had the 4-1 lead at Vodafone Park Stadium as Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson scored the opening goal in the 20th minute.

In the 30th minute, the Turkish right-back Gökhan Gönül doubled the gap for Beşiktaş 2-0 and Beşiktaş forward Burak Yilmaz's two goals in the 41st minute and 90th minutes secured three points.

Kayserispor's only goal was scored by Togolese star Emmanuel Adebayor in the 86th minute of the game.

With this win, Beşiktaş extended their winning streak to five matches.