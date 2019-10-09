Beirut gets taste of Turkish cuisine

BEIRUT-Anadolu Agency
A gourmet Turkish chef greeted food lovers at a four-day food festival in Beirut.

Famous Turkish dishes, such as Alinazik, a dish made with eggplant puree and grilled meatballs, and cennet çamuru (heavenly mud) drew the attention of visitors.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the chef said cuisine that shared Lebanese roots were bestseller items on the menu.

Ömür Akkor in his cookbooks has traced recipes dating back to 4,000 years.

The event which closes on Oct. 9 was hosted by the Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey's cultural center.

