BaşlıksLine provides help for animals in wild

  • August 23 2019 16:31:00

BaşlıksLine provides help for animals in wild

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
BaşlıksLine provides help for animals in wild

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Turkey has a first aid line to provide support for those who encounter helpless or injured wild animals.

The Turkish Wildlife First Aid Line - 0850 203 09 93 – is open 24 hours a day seven days a week.

“People are calling us especially when they find sick, injured or orphaned wild animals. First of all, we are trying to get information about the animal species. We ask them to send a photo or we want them to identify some information about animals that they see, and we tell them how to intervene or not to intervene,” said wildlife expert Ahmet Emre Kütükçü.

For example, some big animals may not allow people to intervene, he said.

“Then we tell them to keep the animal under eye custody until the relevant institution in their region, which is the teams of the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks. If this is a small bird or an animal that does not have risk of harming people, we provide basic information on how to catch it, put it in a box, keep it and feed it for a certain period of time.”

Speaking about the calls, Kütükçü said, “Particularly in the last month, which was the period when the offspring left the nest especially in metropolitan cities, there were many reports of gulls and crows. Owls are among the most frequently reported species in the spring. Their period of migration has recently begun. Thousands of storks now migrate especially through Istanbul. In addition, small songbirds are also migrating over Istanbul. Right now, we get many calls about them. In winter, we get calls about birds, foxes or jackals hit by cars on the roadside when looking for food.”

Kütükçü said that people sometimes called them about animals which actually do not need help. “For example, one of the birds that is mostly reported during the migration period is swift. When they fall to the ground, they cannot fly again. People think these birds are sick and call them. So the first thing we do is to leave the bird in the air from a suitable height. In other words, knowing the species of the bird makes us to determine the direction of the intervention.”

Stating that he worked for the wild animals before WWF Turkey and went everywhere in Turkey to help them, Kütükçü said, “We had a car to rescue them. We were helping many different kinds of animals. But for now, our line only works for consultation. We don’t have opportunity to go and intervene for them and to help their treatment. We inform people about the national park directorates. Of course, there is a serious deficiency in our country regarding the intervention of wild animals. There is a wide geography, many different species. We need many cars and teams.”

Although Istanbul is a big city, Kütükçü stated that it is very rich in wild animals. “At the moment, it is the migration period, and thousands of birds are passing over us. That’s why we put the line into operation, but the intervention tools and rehabilitation center are also needed.”

WWF, wildllife, animal, line, Turkey

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will resolutely continue explorations in E Med: Erdoğan

    Turkey will resolutely continue explorations in E Med: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish official inspects abandoned Varosha in Cyprus

    Turkish official inspects abandoned Varosha in Cyprus

  3. Indian couples drawn to Turkey to tie the knot

    Indian couples drawn to Turkey to tie the knot

  4. Discovery takes Troy’s history back 600 years

    Discovery takes Troy’s history back 600 years

  5. President Erdoğan holds phone call with Russia's Putin

    President Erdoğan holds phone call with Russia's Putin
Recommended
Istanbul Design Biennial unveils curator

Istanbul Design Biennial unveils curator
Renowned violin virtuoso to play in Istanbul in September

Renowned violin virtuoso to play in Istanbul in September
Turkish director wins Heart of Sarajevo award

Turkish director wins Heart of Sarajevo award
Discovery takes Troy’s history back 600 years

Discovery takes Troy’s history back 600 years
Film by Turkish glass artist at Venice Glass Week

Film by Turkish glass artist at Venice Glass Week
Spider-Mans Marvel future in peril as Sony deal breaks down

Spider-Man's Marvel future in peril as Sony deal breaks down

WORLD US and Russia blame each other for abandoning missile treaty

US and Russia blame each other for abandoning missile treaty

Russia and the United States blamed each other on Aug. 22 for abandoning a landmark arms control agreement on missiles, with Moscow warning of a new arms race and the Trump administration demanding details of a recent mysterious explosion that killed five Russian nuclear engineers.
ECONOMY Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey, which holds 4.6% of the global contractor market, continues to be the world's second-biggest contractor, according to a report by a U.S.-based magazine. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe eyes victory at Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe eyes victory at Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe wants to maintain its good start to the Spor Toto Super League season when it visits city rival Başakşehir on Aug. 24.