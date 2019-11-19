Basic needs being met in northern Syria

  • November 19 2019 10:48:00

ŞANLIURFA-Anadolu Agency
Basic needs being met in northern Syria

Sweep activities are ongoing in two Syrian districts, which have been cleared of terrorists during Turkey's anti-terror operation in the region, according to a Turkish provincial governorate on Nov. 18.

According to the governor's office of Turkey's border province of Şanlıurfa, the activities are ongoing in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn districts, which had been occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists for many years, and were deprived of urban services.

The region was cleared of terrorists with Turkey's anti-terror operation, and basic needs of locals such as drinking water, food, energy, and hygiene are started to be met, the governorate said.

Debris removal and cleaning efforts are also ongoing in the region that was affected by mortar and rocket attacks by the terrorists, it added.

Launched on Oct. 9, the Operation Peace Spring aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara agreed with Washington on Oct. 17 to pause its operation to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the planned safe zone.

 

