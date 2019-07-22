Başakşehir to play Olympiacos vs Viktoria Plzen winners

  • July 22 2019 14:54:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish top-tier football league runners-up Medipol Başakşehir will take on the winners of Olympiacos vs Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The UEFA Champions League third qualifying round draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland on July 22.

Başakşehir, an Istanbul club, were paired with the winners of Greece's Olympiacos vs Czech Republic's Viktoria Plzen.

The third qualifying round first legs will be played on August 6-7 and the second leg matches will take place on August 13.

Draw results are as follows: 

Champions path:

CFR Cluj (ROU) / Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Celtic (SCO) / Nomme Kalju (EST)

Sutjeska (MNE) / APOEL (Greek Cypriot side) vs Dundalk (IRL) / Qarabag (AZE)

PAOK (GRE) vs Ajax (NED)

Saburtalo (GEO) / GNK Dinamo (CRO) vs Ferencvaros (HUN) / Valletta (MLT)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) / HJK Helsinki (FIN) vs The New Saints (WAL) / København (DEN)

Maribor (SVN) / AIK (SWE) vs BATE Borisov (BLR) / Rosenborg (NOR)

League path:

Medipol Başakşehir (TUR) vs Viktoria Plzen (CZE) / Olympiacos (GRE)

Krasnodar (RUS) vs Porto (POR)

Club Brugge (BEL) vs Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) / Basel (SUI) vs LASK (AUT)

