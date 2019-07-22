Barcelona's Pique hails Trabzonspor jersey ad

  • July 22 2019 13:11:17

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish football club Trabzonspor have promised to send their new gray jersey to Barcelona defender Gerard Pique who shared the Turkish club's promotional video on social media.

"Thanks Pique! We will send a gray shirt of ours to you and your dear family. A greeting from garnet blue Trabzonspor to blaugrana Barcelona!" Trabzonspor tweeted and in reply, Pique expressed his gratitude for the kit in a tweet he wrote in Turkish on July 22.

"Teşekkür ederim! (Thank you!)," Pique wrote.

Last week, Trabzonspor introduced their new gray shirt with an advertisement video. In the video, a mother is sewing on a shirt and making it look like a Trabzonspor jersey as her son has no jersey to wear for a football game with his friends.

The 32-year-old Spanish had shared and applauded Trabzonspor's promotional video on his Twitter account on July 10.

"If you love football and have ever played in the street, tears will pour in. Wonderful!" Pique mentioned a tweet that was written in Spanish, applauding the club's kit introduction video.

"From one blaugrana club to another. ?? @Trabzonspor," Barcelona also thanked Trabzonspor on July 22.

In a response to this Tweet, Trabzonspor thanked Pique and promised to send their new kits to him and his family.

Trabzonspor fans showed great interest in the club's advertisement with over 10 million views and 15,000 jerseys were sold in the first 24 hours.

