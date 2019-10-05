Barcelona defeat Anadolu Efes

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Spanish basketball powerhouse Barcelona defeated Turkey’s Anadolu Efes 74-64 late on Oct. 4 in their first game of the new season of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Barcelona’s Spanish forward Nikola Mirotic tallied 24 points at the Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul.

The team's U.S. forward Malcolm Delaney produced 11 points and 7 assists while another U.S. center, Brandon Davis, scored 10 points against Anadolu Efes.

Alec Peters produced 16 points while Vasilije Micic scored 14 points for Anadolu Efes.

In addition, Tibor Pleiss scored 13 points against the Spanish team.

In the second game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, Anadolu Efes will host Germany's Alba Berlin on Oct. 11.

First week results in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague:



Khimki 89-83 Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv

Panathinaikos BC 87-82 Crvena Zvezda

FC Bayern Munich 78-64 AX Armani Exchange Milan

Real Madrid 81-77 Fenerbahce

Zalgiris Kaunas 58-70 Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Anadolu 64-74 Barcelona

Alba Berlin 85-65 Zenit St Petersburg

ASVEL 82-63 Olympiacos

Valencia Basket 71-96 CSKA Moscow