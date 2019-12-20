Baghdadi's two relatives remanded in custody

KAYSERİ-Anadolu Agency

Two detained relatives of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the killed leader of ISIL, were remanded by a court in central Turkey on Dec. 19, judicial sources said.

In an anti-terror operation in the city of Kayseri, the provincial gendarmerie command arrested five suspects, including Baghdadi's two relatives, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The relatives were sent to court, where they were put remanded in custody.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a U.S. raid in northwestern Syria this October.

Since recognizing ISIL as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by the group numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISIL terrorists and arresting 5,500.