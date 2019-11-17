Baby dies in Greek refugee camp: MSF

  November 17 2019

ATHENS-Anadolu Agency
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Nov. 16 that a 9-month-old baby died in the Moria refugee camp in Greece.

“We have confirmed today by the local hospital in #Lesbos that a 9-month-old baby has died some days ago from severe dehydration in #Moria camp #Greece,” MSF said on Twitter.

The medical charity group said children are dying in Greece due to horrific living conditions and a lack of adequate care.

Nearly 15,000 people are trapped in Moria, among them, 5,000 minors, it said, as it urged Greece and the EU to take immediate action.

At least 1,000 migrants have died this year in the Mediterranean Sea, said the UN refugee agency.

Some 77,400 irregular migrants reached Europe by crossing the Mediterranean in 2019, of which, 45,600 arrived in Greece, more than Spain, Italy, Malta, and Greek Cypriot administration combined, UNHCR said.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said at least 15,000 victims lost their lives in the Mediterranean crossings since 2014.

