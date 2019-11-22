At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN

  • November 22 2019 10:02:00

At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN

GENEVA-Anadolu Agency
At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN

Hundreds of young boys are being held in jails in northeast Syria, implying area under YPG/PKK invasion, the UN Children's Fund said on Nov. 21.

"At least 250 boys, some as young as 9, are held in detention, though the actual number may be much higher," UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado told a news conference in Geneva to announce the latest report on the children's situation in Syria.

Mercado said nearly 28,000 children of "foreign fighters," allegedly associated with armed groups, remain trapped in northeastern Syria, mostly in displacement camps, implying the area under invasion by YPG/PKK terrorists.

Also speaking at the news conference was UNICEF Representative in Syria Fran Equiza who said more than 5 million children, of which 2.6 million are internally displaced, in need of humanitarian aid in Syria.

At least 1,106 children lost their lives in Syria, he said, which is the highest number since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011.

This year, the number stands at 657 by the end of September, he said.

ISIL,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan

    Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities

    Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities

  3. Turkey catches key man behind ISIL’s major hits

    Turkey catches key man behind ISIL’s major hits

  4. OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

    OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

  5. Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Trump: I will release financial statement before 2020

Trump: I will release financial statement before 2020
Netanyahu slams indictment against him as coup

Netanyahu slams indictment against him as 'coup'
Amid turmoil, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties

Amid turmoil, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties
Over 29,000 children killed in Syria since 2011: NGO

Over 29,000 children killed in Syria since 2011: NGO

Hong Kong campus drama persists as city gears for elections

Hong Kong campus drama persists as city gears for elections
Irans Rouhani claims victory over unrest

Iran's Rouhani claims victory over unrest
WORLD At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN

At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN

UNICEF says nearly 28,000 foreign children trapped in displacement camps, implying area under YPG/PKK invasion
ECONOMY Turkish travel agency acquires Thomas Cooks German leg

Turkish travel agency acquires Thomas Cook's German leg

Turkish tour operator giant Anex Tour acquired Oger Tours and Bucher Reisen, subsidiaries of bankrupt British travel firm Thomas Cook, announced a trustee governing the bankruptcy process, in a statement late on Nov. 21.
SPORTS The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes beats AX Armani Exchange Milan 81-76 on Nov. 21 to earn their fourth straight win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.