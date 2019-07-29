At least 2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry announced early on July 29.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were targeted in an operation supported from the air in the Eruh area of Siirt, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey has long been conducting operations against the PKK terror group in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.