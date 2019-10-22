Assyrian seal unearthed in Turkey’s southeast

  • October 22 2019 15:10:00

Assyrian seal unearthed in Turkey’s southeast

DİYARBAKIR
Assyrian seal unearthed in Turkey’s southeast

Archaeologists have unearthed an engraved stone seal some 3,000 years old in southeastern Turkey. The seal was discovered around Zerzevan Castle, also known as Samachi Castle, a once important military base for the Byzantine Empire now in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

Excavations have been continuing for five years in Zerzevan Castle, which is close to Demirölçek neighborhood, 13 kilometers away from the district.

The castle covers an area of 60,000 square meters and includes 12- to 15-meter-high and 200-meter-long wall remains, a 21-meter-high watch tower, an administration building, residences, granary and weapon storage areas, an underground sanctuary, shelters, rock tombs, water canals and 54 aqueducts.

This year’s works unearthed the 3,000-year-old seal about four meters deep in a field close to the 1,700-year-old underground sanctuary, which was used for a secret Roman cult that worshipped the pagan deity, Mithras.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Aytaç Coşkun, head of the excavation team, said that the castle is a tourism destination and drew about 340,000 visitors in the first nine months of the year. He said that the castle had been known as 800-year-old military base, but recent excavations showed that its history dates back much farther.

IN PHOTOS: 3,000-year-old seal unearthed in SE Turkey
3,000-year-old seal unearthed in SE Turkey

“We unearthed a very important group of things this year. The most important of these was a 3,000-year-old Assyrian seal. The castle dates back to the Roman period, but the findings from the Assyrian period took the history of Zerzevan Castle back 1,200 years,” he said.

The seal has a unique inscribed godlike figure as well as a tree of life, a bird, and holy water in a vessel to nourish the tree of life, showing the importance of the seal, he added.

Seals were often used in the ancient world to authenticate the source or authority of an object or document.

“Perhaps the castle was here during the Assyrian era. Perhaps the highest ruler and general of this place used this seal during the Assyrian era. Along with the seal, many bronze artifacts were unearthed,” said Coşkun. “These works showed that there was a 3,000-year-old Assyrian settlement at Zerzevan Castle,” he added.

Zerzevan Castle

The military settlement in the castle is located on a 124-meter-high rocky hill on an ancient route in the strategic point between Amida (modern-day Diyarbakır) and Dara (near modern-day Mardin). Due to its location, Zerzevan Castle dominated the whole valley, and thus was a key Roman garrison and a scene of great military confrontations between the Romans and the Sassanians. It was called “Samachi” in the Roman era.

The walls and buildings in the settlement reached their final form through restoration and reconstruction during the reigns of Anastasios I (491-518) and Justinianos I (527-565).

MOST POPULAR

  1. Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

    Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

  2. Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

    Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

  3. Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson

    Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Over 700 YPG terrorists have left planned safe zone, Erdoğan says ahead of Russia trip

    Over 700 YPG terrorists have left planned safe zone, Erdoğan says ahead of Russia trip

  5. World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis

    World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis
Recommended
Göbeklitepe promoted in Rome

Göbeklitepe promoted in Rome
3-month Atatürk exhibit starts next week

3-month Atatürk exhibit starts next week
Worlds oldest pearl found in Abu Dhabi

World's oldest pearl found in Abu Dhabi     
Egypt unveils trove of ancient coffins excavated in Luxor

Egypt unveils trove of ancient coffins excavated in Luxor
Tomb of Aratos found in southern Turkey

Tomb of Aratos found in southern Turkey
Louvre gears up for Leonardo da Vinci retrospective

Louvre gears up for Leonardo da Vinci retrospective
WORLD Mass protests continue in Lebanon despite reform plan

Mass protests continue in Lebanon despite reform plan

Protesters took to the streets in Lebanon for a sixth day despite an economic reform plan announced by the government

ECONOMY Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

German automotive giant Volkswagen is not actively looking for new locations as an alternative for the production plant in Turkey, a company spokeswoman said on Oct. 22.
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter Muhammet Furkan Özbek won a gold medal in the 2019 European Junior & Under 23 Championships in Romania's capital, Bucharest, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation announced on Oct. 21.