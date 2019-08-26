Artweeks@Akaretler to bring art lovers together in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The third edition of Artweeks@Akaretler will host the works of local and foreign artists for three weeks at Istanbul’s Akaretler Sıraevler.

Organized by Bilgili Holding and Sabiha Kurtulmuş with the main sponsorship of UBS, the event will open on Sept. 3.

This year Artweeks@Akaretler will display exhibitions by artists of Aria, Ambidexter, Gama, Baraz, Artnivo, artSumer, Mixer, Empire Project, Krank, Martch Art Project, Anna Laudel, Ferda Art Platform and MERKUR Gallery.

Artist Ercan Akın, who lives in Japan, is the curator of the event, in which Şerife Bilgili Ercantürk will open her first solo exhibition.

Collector Öner Kocabeyoğlu will bring together 35 artists in his exhibition “Absürd” at Artweeks@Akaretler under the leadership of Ardan Özmenoğlu.

“Icons of Thinking: Images and Texts,” curated by Beral Madra and Agah Uğur’s video installation around the theme of immigration will be among the other attractions at Artweeks@Akaretler.

Along with the exhibitions, there will be free talks with artists and collectors in the event for three weeks.

Akaretler Sıraevler

Built by Sarkis Balyan in 1875 upon the order of the Ottoman Sultan Abdulaziz, the venue of the event, Akaretler Sıraevler, served officials of the Dolmabahçe Palace at the time. The restoration of Akaretler Sıraevler, which offer a total usage area of 60,000 square meters, was carried out by Bilgili Holding.

The line of former Ottoman staff houses are now home to offices, luxurious residences, stores, cafes, restaurants and the W Istanbul Hotel. The second biggest restoration project in Europe, Akaretler Sıraevler also won the Urban Land Institute Award (ULI) in London.