Arson attack on Turkish diplomatic vehicle in Berlin

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency

Unidentified arsonists targeted a vehicle belonging to Turkey's Berlin embassy in the early hours of Oct. 11, officials said.

Earlier this week, supporters of the terrorist PKK/YPG group had threatened to carry out radical protests and violent attacks against Turkey’s ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

A vehicle with diplomatic plates, which was parked on a street in central Berlin, was completely destroyed in the fire, Turkish diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey’s Berlin embassy has called on German authorities to increase security measures, conduct a full investigation into the latest incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.