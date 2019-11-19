Arrest warrants out for 150 FETÖ suspects

Turkey issued arrest warrants for 150 FETÖ suspects in military, 92 of whom were on active duty, the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said on Nov. 19.

According to a statement by the İzmir's Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, it issued arrest warrants for 133 FETÖ-linked terror suspects as part of an investigation into the terror group's secret structure in the armed forces.

The suspects include three colonels, five majors, five captains, 12 first lieutenants, 54 noncommissioned officers and three sergeants.

The arrest warrants were also issued for 14 expelled students of now-closed military schools, as well as for two former colonels, two former lieutenant colonels, and three former captains.

Arrest warrants were issued for 133 suspects for reportedly being contacted by the so-called "covert imams" -- senior members -- of the terrorist organization via payphones.

Provincial security forces organized simultaneous operations in 44 provinces, including İzmir.

Separately, prosecutor's office in the capital Ankara issued arrest warrants for 10 serving and seven expelled military personnel for their suspected links to the FETÖ terror group.

In simultaneous operations in five provinces, including Ankara, the provincial anti-terror police team rounded up 11 suspects, the statement said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects, it added.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

