Around $640 mln allocated to support exporters

  • January 26 2020 15:31:42

Around $640 mln allocated to support exporters

ISTANBUL
Around $640 mln allocated to support exporters

The government allocated a total of 3.8 billion Turkish Liras (around $640 million) of financing to support exporters this year, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan has said.

“In 2019, this figure was an all-time high 3.2 billion liras. Besides financing support, we are also working on innovative projects aimed at facilitating businesses’ transactions and activities,” the minister said in a speech in Istanbul.

Earlier in January, Pekcan unveiled that Eximbank (Export Credit Bank of Turkey) slashed the interest rate on lira loans extended to small and medium-sized companies and exporters, which manufacture high-tech products, to 7.95 percent.

Eximbank provided a financing support of $44.1 billion to exporters in 2019.

Pekcan also noted the improvement in the country’s foreign trade deficit, saying, “The shortfall declined 45 percent from $54.3 billion to $29.9billion.”

The export/import coverage ratio spiked to 85.8 percent, which marked the highest figure over the past 62 years, Pekcan said, adding that exports contributed some 4.7 points to the country’s GDP growth.

The latest data on the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly show that between Jan. 1 and Jan. 25, Turkey’s exports stood at $10.4 billion.

Turkey aims to exceed $190 billion in exports in 2020, İsmail Gülle, the head of TİM, recently said.

The country’s exports, which were around $30 billion in 2000, were $180.5 billion last year.

The government’s export revenue target for 2021 is $202 billion.

It expects export revenues to increase to $213 billion in 2022.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Japan produces next generation of train technology

    Japan produces next generation of train technology

  2. Haftar cannot be relied on over ceasefire: Erdoğan

    Haftar cannot be relied on over ceasefire: Erdoğan

  3. Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly earthquake

    Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly earthquake

  4. Death toll from Turkey's earthquake rises to 35

    Death toll from Turkey's earthquake rises to 35

  5. Turkish furniture sector set to broaden its global presence

    Turkish furniture sector set to broaden its global presence
Recommended
Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low
Turkish furniture sector set to broaden its global presence

Turkish furniture sector set to broaden its global presence
Croatia says want to continue attracting Turkish investments

Croatia says want to continue attracting Turkish investments
Turkey, Ukraine to boost defense cooperation

Turkey, Ukraine to boost defense cooperation
Japan produces next generation of train technology

Japan produces next generation of train technology

Size of retail sector reaches $193 bln in 2019

Size of retail sector reaches $193 bln in 2019
WORLD Iraq security forces clash with protesters in Baghdad, other cities

Iraq security forces clash with protesters in Baghdad, other cities

Iraqi security forces fired teargas and live bullets in renewed clashes with protesters in Baghdad and other cities on Jan. 26, a Reuters witness and security sources said, following a push to clear a sit-in camp in the heart of the capital.
ECONOMY Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

Average interest rates on deposits in the Turkish banking industry have been falling since the second half of 2019 and hit 9.6 percent, which marked a three-year low.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat win puts them higher in standings

Fenerbahçe beat win puts them higher in standings

Turkey's Fenerbahçe earned a 2-0 home win against Medipol Başakşehir in Süper Lig on Jan. 25 -- a key victory carrying the Yellow Canaries to second position in division standings.