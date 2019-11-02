Armed attack kills 53 soldiers in Mali

  • November 02 2019 14:20:00

JOHANNESBURG-Anadolu Agency
At least 53 Malian soldiers and a civilian were killed on Nov. 1 by militants who attacked a military post, a government spokesman said.

"Following the attack of the FAMa (Armed Forces of Mali) position in Indelimane, the reinforcements dispatched found 54 bodies including 1 civilian, 10 survivors & found significant material damage," Yaya Sangare said in a short statement on Twitter.

The Malian government has described the incident as a terrorist attack. Sangare said they were currently conducting a sweep and clear operation and identifying the dead.

The military said the situation is now under control as reinforcements have moved in to secure the area and track down the attackers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mali has suffered several terrorist attacks in nearly a decade after militant groups took over the northern part of the country.

