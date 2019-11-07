Archaeologist buried near excavation site

A senior archaeologist who passed away in hospital in Ankara due to heart failure was buried on Nov. 6 in the Central Anatolian province of Çorum as stipulated in his will.

Professor Aykut Çınaroğlu had worked at the Alacahöyük excavation site in Çorum’s Alaca district for some 20 years. He had told his relatives and friends that he wanted to be buried in a cemetery adjacent to the excavation site there.

A formal ceremony was also held for Çınaroğlu at Ankara University’s Faculty of Languages, History and Geography, of which he was a member since 1964.

“Excavations have been ongoing in Alacahöyük for 106 years, but only 13 percent of the ancient city has been excavated so far,” Çınaroğlu had said in October 2013.

“There are many more areas to be excavated. This is Alacahöyük – we should wait for new surprises every year.”

The first dam in Anatolia at the Alacahöyük site was constructed by one of the world’s earliest and most sophisticated biggest civilizations, the Hittites, in the 13th century B.C.