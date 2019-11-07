Archaeologist buried near excavation site

  • November 07 2019 16:42:12

Archaeologist buried near excavation site

ÇORUM-Demirören News Agency
Archaeologist buried near excavation site

A senior archaeologist who passed away in hospital in Ankara due to heart failure was buried on Nov. 6 in the Central Anatolian province of Çorum as stipulated in his will.

Professor Aykut Çınaroğlu had worked at the Alacahöyük excavation site in Çorum’s Alaca district for some 20 years. He had told his relatives and friends that he wanted to be buried in a cemetery adjacent to the excavation site there.

A formal ceremony was also held for Çınaroğlu at Ankara University’s Faculty of Languages, History and Geography, of which he was a member since 1964.

“Excavations have been ongoing in Alacahöyük for 106 years, but only 13 percent of the ancient city has been excavated so far,” Çınaroğlu had said in October 2013.

“There are many more areas to be excavated. This is Alacahöyük – we should wait for new surprises every year.”

The first dam in Anatolia at the Alacahöyük site was constructed by one of the world’s earliest and most sophisticated biggest civilizations, the Hittites, in the 13th century B.C.

Hitits,

MOST POPULAR

  1. China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

    China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

  2. Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

    Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

  3. Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

    Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

  4. Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

    Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

  5. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday
Recommended
Atatürks portrait painted under the sea

Atatürk's portrait painted under the sea
UNDP, Hatay Municipality tackle climate change, environmental impacts of migration

UNDP, Hatay Municipality tackle climate change, environmental impacts of migration
Flamingo colony lands on Istanbul lake

Flamingo colony lands on Istanbul lake
Success rate in leukemia treatment in children went up to 92 percent: NGO chair

Success rate in leukemia treatment in children went up to 92 percent: NGO chair
205 people working to make Dolmabahçe ready for Atatürk Memorial Day

205 people working to make Dolmabahçe ready for Atatürk Memorial Day
60 people get food poisoning from spinach-like wild plant

60 people get food poisoning from spinach-like wild plant
WORLD China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

In a step towards a trade deal, Beijing announced that China and the U.S. agreed to remove additional tariffs on their goods, local media reports

ECONOMY Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Turkey has completed the infrastructure of financing model that will help low-income groups to buy homes at favorable terms, minister said.
SPORTS Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray eliminated from Champions League after being hammered at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.