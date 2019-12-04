Arbitration center to resolve 52,000 disputes

  • December 04 2019 15:38:00

Arbitration center to resolve 52,000 disputes

ISTANBUL
Arbitration center to resolve 52,000 disputes

The Istanbul Arbitration Center (İSTAC), which recently launched an innovative Mediation-Arbitration model, targets to resolve nearly 52,000 commercial disputes out of court.

İSTAC chairman Ziya Akıncı said that the center has started to offer an alternative procedure combining characteristics of both mediation and arbitration and that this innovative method will help businesses avoid long, time-consuming court processes.

Akıncı reminded that İSTAC in November announced its rules governing its Mediation-Arbitration (Med-Arb) Dispute Resolution Model, a first of its kind in the world.

“Putting the Med-Arb model into practice marked a turning point for İSTAC, serving as a springboard for the center to become an important player in the international arena,” Akıncı told reporters in Istanbul.

For his part, Hakan Öztatar, İSTAC board member, noted that there are 10,300 mediators in Turkey.

“More and more people are resorting to courts as awareness among people to claim their rights increases. But traditional court process may last way too long. In Turkey at courts of first instance proceedings last on average 541 days…and add this the appeal process; proceedings could last as long as 1,000 days,” Öztatar said, adding that the mediation mechanism, however, is increasingly gaining a foothold in Turkey.

He noted that the center resolved most of the disputes referred to İSTAC within eight weeks.

Öztatar reminded that mandatory arbitration in commercial disputes was introduced this year, and around 137,000 cases have been referred to arbitration.

Some 57 percent of those disputes have been resolved through arbitration, he said.

“We target to resolve the remaining 43 percent, or 51,988 cases, at İSTAC. Businesspeople will see that commercial disputes will definitely be resolved at most within five months through our innovative arbitration system,” Öztatar added.

Istanbul Arbitration Center,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ballerina, another woman, murdered in Turkey

    Ballerina, another woman, murdered in Turkey

  2. Erdoğan, Trump meet amid NATO leaders' summit

    Erdoğan, Trump meet amid NATO leaders' summit

  3. European, Turkish leaders agree on fighting terror 'in all its forms'

    European, Turkish leaders agree on fighting terror 'in all its forms'

  4. Two men sentenced to jail in high-profile femicide case

    Two men sentenced to jail in high-profile femicide case

  5. Map delineates Turkey's maritime frontiers in Med Sea

    Map delineates Turkey's maritime frontiers in Med Sea
Recommended
Turkeys automotive exports in first 11 months top $28B

Turkey's automotive exports in first 11 months top $28B

New registered vehicles rise 78.6% in October

New registered vehicles rise 78.6% in October

Turkish fund to build $10B petchem and refinery facility

Turkish fund to build $10B petchem and refinery facility
Electricity consumption down 1 pct

Electricity consumption down 1 pct
Turkeys annual inflation rate at 10.56 percent in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 10.56 percent in November
Turkey overcoming recession, says economist

Turkey overcoming recession, says economist

WORLD Irans Rouhani calls for release of innocent, unarmed protesters

Iran's Rouhani calls for release of innocent, unarmed protesters

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called on Dec. 4 for the release of any unarmed and innocent people who were detained during protests against gasoline price hikes, after two weeks of violent clashes.
ECONOMY Turkeys automotive exports in first 11 months top $28B

Turkey's automotive exports in first 11 months top $28B

Turkey's automotive industry exports totaled $28.05 billion in the first 11 months of this year, an exporters association announced on Dec. 4.
SPORTS James, Davis each score 25, Lakers beat Nuggets 105-96

James, Davis each score 25, Lakers beat Nuggets 105-96

LeBron James has been compared to Michael Jordan for his entire career, though on Dec. 2 night it was Anthony Davis who emulated the Hall of Famer.