Ara Güler exhibition opens in Rome

ROME

The “Ara Güler Photography Exhibition,” which shows photos by Turkey’s world-famous photography artist, the late Ara Güler, to the world, opened on Jan. 29 in the Italian capital Rome.

After London, Paris, Kyoto and New York, Rome is the fifth city where the exhibition is on show at the Trastevere Museum.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Rome Murat Salim Esenli, Turkey’s Ambassador to Vatican Lütfullah Göktaş, senior adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Fecir Alptekin and Vice Mayor of Rome Luca Bergamo were among the attendees of the opening ceremony.

Göktaş said that Güler’s works are on display in such a significant place in the center of Rome, adding, “I think this exhibition is very important in three aspects. First, it is undoubtedly a very important contribution to the promotion of Turkey. Second, this exhibition will enable Italians to get to know Ara Güler closely. Third, this exhibition is the most important indication that we, as 82 million, love each other very much and we can meet at the citizenship ground. This is a truly admirable project.”

Following the inauguration speeches, guests were offered local tastes from Turkey.

The exhibition, displaying Güler’s Istanbul photographs dating back to the 1950s, includes a selection of portraits from Dustin Hoffman to Federico Fellini, from Pablo Picasso to Salvador Dali, from Brigitte Bardot to Sophia Loren.

The exhibition can be visited in the historical Trastevere Museum until May 3.