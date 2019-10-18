Apple pulls tracking app after China criticism

  • October 18 2019 11:30:11

Apple pulls tracking app after China criticism

SHANGHAI-Agence France-Presse
Apple pulls tracking app after China criticism

The CEO of Apple has met with the top market regulator in China, a statement said on Oct 18, a week after the tech giant faced heavy criticism over an app Beijing accused of supporting Hong Kong protesters.

Apple removed HKmap.live from the App Store after a barrage of criticism by Beijing, which is stepping up pressure on foreign companies deemed to be providing support to the pro-democracy movement in the semi-autonomous city.

Chinese state media said the app allowed protesters in Hong Kong to track police – but the move to withdraw it prompted accusations the firm was putting business interests above human rights.

According to a statement on the website of China's State Administration for Market Regulation, Tim Cook met with Xiao Yaqing, the director general of the State Administration for Market Regulation, on Thursday in Beijing.

"The two sides had in-depth exchanges on a wide range of topics including expanding investment and business development in China, protecting consumer rights and interests, and fulfilling corporate social responsibility," the statement said.

Communist Party mouthpiece The People's Daily said last week in an opinion piece that by stocking the app, Apple was "mixing business with politics, and even illegal acts".

"Apple's approval for the app obviously helps rioters," the article said. "Does this mean Apple intended to be an accomplice to the rioters?"

Cook last week defended the decision to remove the app in an email to Apple employees shared online, saying they received "credible information" that the app was being used "maliciously to target individual officers for violence and to victimize individuals and property".

The makers of HKmap.live lashed out at Apple's removal as "censorship" and "clearly a political decision to suppress freedom".

Other international brands have faced criticism in China over the tense summer of unrest in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific, jewelry brand Tiffany, and the National Basketball Association all met with censure for appearing to support the protests.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  2. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

  3. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  4. US sanctions on Turkey against spirit of NATO alliance

    US sanctions on Turkey against spirit of NATO alliance

  5. Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

    Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi
Recommended
2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets
Drug firms offer $22 bln to settle opioid suits

Drug firms offer $22 bln to settle opioid suits
Strong 5G market boosts Ericsson earnings

Strong 5G market boosts Ericsson earnings
Pernod Ricard sales growth slows

Pernod Ricard sales growth slows
Short-term external debt stock at $120.7B

Short-term external debt stock at $120.7B
Sustainable growth conference kicks off in Istanbul

Sustainable growth conference kicks off in Istanbul

Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030
WORLD Greek warplanes violate Turkish Cyprus airspace

Greek warplanes violate Turkish Cyprus' airspace

Three Greek jets violate Turkish Cyprus's airspace, Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay said.
ECONOMY UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract

UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract

Union leaders gives the 48,000 striking workers until Oct. 25 to vote on the contract terms
SPORTS Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

The Turkish Süper Lig’s second-place Sivasspor visits Galatasaray in the opening game of the match week eight on Oct. 18.