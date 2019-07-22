Antalya hosts nearly 7 mln tourists

  • July 22 2019 15:34:00

Antalya hosts nearly 7 mln tourists

ANTALYA
Antalya hosts nearly 7 mln tourists

Antalya, one of Turkey’s most popular tourist attractions in the Mediterranean region, has welcomed a total of 6.9 million foreign tourists between January and July 18, marking a strong 16 percent annual increase.

Some 86,000 tourists arrived in the city each day through Antalya and Gazipaşa airports, but on July 14 the city saw a record 96,191 arrivals.

The previous daily arrival records were broken again this year on June 22 with 86,308 and June 29 with 90,989.

“We wake up to a new day with a fresh record. If this trend continues we will easily meet our target of hosting 16 million tourists set for this year,” Ülkay Atmaca, the head of the Professional Hotel Managers’ Association (POYD), told Anadolu Agency.

What matters is not only breaking records but also creating a sustainable tourism industry, Atmaca noted. “We need to receive 90,000 tourists every day throughout the year.”

The Russian and European markets are performing well so far and there have been increases in the number of tourists visiting the city, according to Atmaca.

He reiterated hoteliers demand that the government extends the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday to nine days to give boosts to domestic tourism activity.

Foreign tourist arrivals have been in line with expectations so far, said Erkan Yağcı, the president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers’ Association (AKTOB).

Yağcı stressed that Russian tourist visits have particularly been satisfying.

“Last year we hosted 4.8 million Russian holidaymakers. We predict a 5 percent to 10 percent growth in the number of Russian tourists per year. We target to welcome more than 5 million Russian tourists,” he said.

In remarks he made in June, Yağcı said that at least 250,000 Russian police officers and their families are expected to visit Turkey starting from August after Moscow removed a ban that had prevented members of the Russian security forces from traveling to some countries.

Turkey, Antalya, tourists

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to seek alternatives if left out of F-35: Turkish FM

    Turkey to seek alternatives if left out of F-35: Turkish FM

  2. Governor’s office orders Syrians to leave Istanbul for their registered cities

    Governor’s office orders Syrians to leave Istanbul for their registered cities

  3. Turkey’s education system raises alarm for future

    Turkey’s education system raises alarm for future

  4. Russia, Turkey continue talks on joint S-400 production

    Russia, Turkey continue talks on joint S-400 production

  5. US Syria envoy in Ankara for safe zone talks as Turkey mulls op

    US Syria envoy in Ankara for safe zone talks as Turkey mulls op
Recommended
France to ask for early EU aid as drought hits farmers

France to ask for early EU aid as drought hits farmers
Shopping mall visits to hit 2 billion this year

Shopping mall visits to hit 2 billion this year
Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking
British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days

British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days
Micro loans changing lives of Syrian, Turkish women in southeast

Micro loans changing lives of Syrian, Turkish women in southeast
Turkey’s social media platform ‘Yazbee’ ready for prime-time

Turkey’s social media platform ‘Yazbee’ ready for prime-time
WORLD Russian airstrike on Idlib market kills 38

Russian airstrike on Idlib market kills 38

At least 38 civilians were killed in a Russian airstrike on July 22 on a marketplace in de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency. 
ECONOMY France to ask for early EU aid as drought hits farmers

France to ask for early EU aid as drought hits farmers

France will ask the European Commission to bring forward the payment of 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) of subsidies to help farmers cope with a hot spell that hurt crops and pasture, with more damage feared this week, the farm minister said on July 22.
SPORTS Başakşehir to play Olympiacos vs Viktoria Plzen winners

Başakşehir to play Olympiacos vs Viktoria Plzen winners

Turkish top-tier football league runners-up Medipol Başakşehir will take on the winners of Olympiacos vs Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.