Ankaragücü rescue draw 2-2 against Galatasaray

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Galatasaray drew with 10-man MKE Ankaragücü 2-2 in in the 15th week of the Turkish Süper Lig.

Playing at Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul, neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

In the second half, Sofiane Feghouli scored the opening goal in the 53rd minute, while Younes Belhanda doubled the gap in the 83rd minute for the Lions.

For Ankaragücü, Turkish forward İlhan Parlak found the net with a close range shot in the 88th minute making the score 2-1.

Greek defender Stelios Kitsiou equalized the match with a late gole in 91st minute as Ankaragücü managed to earn one point in a thrilling 2-2 game.

Following this result, Galatasaray remained in the sixth spot with 24 points, while Ankaragücü bottomed the Turkish Super Lig with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Ankaragücü ended the match with 10 men as Jamaican forward Dever Orgill received a red card in the 72nd minute.

Other results:

Çaykur Rizespor - Kasımpaşa: 0-3

Gençlerbirliği - Göztepe: 3-1