Ankara welcomes 2020's first snowfall

  • January 06 2020 11:23:00

ISTANBUL
The General Directorate of Meteorology has announced that snowfall expected in the high parts of Ankara province.

Ankara woke up with cold and snowy weather on Jan. 6 and snowfall in the high parts of the city accelerated.

An official statement has not yet been made as to whether there is a snow holiday for schools in Ankara.

The effective snowfall in Central Anatolia is expected to end on Jan. 9.

Mountainous parts of Çanakkale, Kırklareli, Tekirdağ, Isparta, Konya, Karaman, Mersin, Adana and Niğde provinces also will be affected by the snowfall. 

Flood risk in Istanbul, Balıkesir

The General Directorate of Meteorology also issued a warning on Jan. 5 against flooding in the Istanbul and Balıkesir provinces.

“It is expected that heavy rains in Marmara region will be strong (60-100 kilograms per meters square) in İstanbul and in northern districts of Balıkesir province, and it is necessary to be careful and cautious against sudden floods” it said in the statement.
 
The statement also said that the entire country will be affected by the precipitation system from Jan. 5.

While a strong storm is expected in the Mediterranean region, strong snowfall will be effective in the eastern part of Central Anatolia.

The rain coming with the new week would last for days, according to the statement.

